LETTER – Heavy-handed military police ruin a perfectly good moment

Dear editor,

There are many reasons why the Comox Valley is a great place to live. One annual spring activity that attracts viewers is the training of the Snowbirds aerial demonstration team. Spectators get to watch a world class act from the scenic area of Air Force Beach for free.

I had the opportunity to go watch them on a beautiful afternoon on Monday, April 29, and was impressed with the hundreds of onlookers that were enjoying the show with their families and friends. Well, upon arrival to the area, I could see a member of the military police (MP) hiding in the bushes with a radar gun.

Later, while watching stunning formation aerobatics, I watched a different MP pull over a car with full lights and sirens. After 10 minutes of running back and forth between the two cars, the ticket was issued, just in time for the final fly past.

As a retired military member and now a permanent resident of the area, I was embarrassed of the treatment by the military police. I can’t imagine too much criminal activity among the families hoping to grab a glimpse of the world-class aviators that visit us to hone in on their skills for the show season. All I could see the MPs doing was ruining a perfectly good moment for residents. Perhaps they could make a presence without having to harass citizens during the one time of the year the area gets a bit busy with local residents just innocently looking for a precious memory with family and friends.

Julian White

Courtenay

