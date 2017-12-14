LETTER: Heartened to hear response

Details give community an understanding of how the RCMP works

As someone living in the downtown area, I was shocked and angered to learn that a local retailer called 911 on Nov. 28 only to be told to let the fraud suspects go, that an officer would not attend.

I think many Mission residents were upset by the police response.

I stopped in at the RCMP detachment to ask why and subsequently had a helpful conversation with a staff sergeant.

But I thought a public response from the RCMP was due and was heartened to read in the Mission Record the letter from Insp. Annette Fellner, Mission RCMP.

The detailed information she supplied about the other 911 calls that precluded an on-scene response to the retailer gives our community an understanding of how the RCMP came to make the decision, and that indeed it was an exception.

Georgina Marsom

Mission

