LETTER – Having a bike coalition do an assessment on bike path needs is a conflict of interest

Dear editor,

This is an open letter to David Frisch, councillor for City of Courtenay.

I have left a phone message and two emails that have gone unanswered. I have asked questions about your conduct with the city’s finances and was hoping you could shed a little light on what the heck you are doing with taxpayers’ money.

Here are my questions:

Was the $30,000 you appropriated for more bike lanes on 17th Street it a budgeted item? Or did another important project lose $30,000?

Is there an oversight committee as to how the installation of bike lanes throughout the city have been received and as to how much they are being used? I have been told by the mayor the bike coalition is doing the assessing. Is that not a conflict of interest? Does it not need to be an independent assessment by city staff?

How many city councillors are connected or a part of this bike coalition? Is the City of Courtenay run· by a bike coalition? When will you get your priorities straight and realize you work for all of the people of Courtenay, and not just a few?

Do bicyclists contribute any funds towards creating and maintaining bike lanes through licensing?

And why is it mayor and council get a raise during the COVID-19 crisis and the only thing that residents get is a property tax raise?

I know I would like answers to these questions and maybe a few other citizens of Courtenay would like them too. So if you’re looking for answers, call or email David Frisch today. City Hall would be more than happy to supply you with this public information. Silence is not always golden. At times it breeds contempt. So answer the questions David. Your time is up. We are waiting.

Michael L. Gilbert,

Courtenay

