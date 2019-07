We only have until July 19 to participate...

To the Editor,

Please publish the email address for citizens to participate in the BC government poll re: staying on daylight savings time. The survey can be found at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/daylightsavingtime/.

We all have a say in this consideration to discontinue changing our clocks twice a year or not. We only have until July 19 to participate. Thanks a lot.

Joanna Wright,

Port Alberni