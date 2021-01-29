LETTER: Hate speech needs to be labelled as such

Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue â€“ seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 â€“ was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

I just read this article online (“OPINION: Why censoring misinformation is a bad idea” – about The Epoch Times), and while I agree with the fact that people need to be able to listen to both sides of an argument, I do believe that some information should be at the very least labelled as inflammatory or hate speech.

Publishing conspiracies, hate speech or anything else to further propagate the division and hate we see a lot of these days (looking at you America), doesn’t do anything to make the world a better place.

Maybe these things can be dealt with by people trained to filter out the bad. But the general public is too easily ignited.

Rob Pomroy

READ MORE: OPINION: Why censoring misinformation is a bad idea

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack Progress