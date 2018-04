Let's put aside the loaded term "global warming" and use "climate change" instead

Has the climate not changed in Penticton? It has in the arctic where ice melts more and sooner than it should. Also, remember that we have winter at the same time as Australia has summer, therefore it is clear that weather is not uniform on this earth.

Even if Penticton hasn’t experienced excessive warming, other places have, there is flooding, storms to stagger the imagination.

Patrick Longworth

Penticton