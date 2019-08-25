LETTER: Harrison should reconsider paving boat launch

Letter writer Ed Wood shares his concerns about stormwater runoff from the new pavement

Letter writer Ed Wood is concerned about how runoff from a paved boat launch would effect the lagoon. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

(Re: “Outdoor rink on the way this winter” AHO, Aug. 15, 2019)

Living here in Harrison Hot Springs I have concerns over the stormwater runoff to the public swimming lagoon from the new paving project.

Using historical data: July 11, 1983, we had a daily rainfall accumulation of 107 millimetres. From my rough estimates, the new asphalt-area drainage could amount to over one million liters of contaminated stormwater overflowing from the proposed drainage swale, per the village’s recent new asphalt tender drawing.

With the rainfall we had just the other day, the daily amount of overflow to the public swimming area could have been an estimated 500,000 liters.

Has B.C. Public Health been advised of this proposal to dump overflow storm water into a public swimming area?

I would hope the village would redesign the stormwater overflow or even better save the world and not use asphalt: GO GREEN.

Cheers,

Ed Wood (Retired Certified Waste Water Collection Operator in B.C.; retired Marine Engineer), Harrison Hot Springs

