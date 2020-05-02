LETTER: Harrison hikers, cut the crap

Re: Village of Harrison Hot Springs releases light-hearted-stay-at-home reminder (Agassiz-Harrison Observer Thursday, April 23, 2020)

Dear Editor:

It seems that a lot of people in Harrison are too far from home!

As advised by the Provincial Health Officer, I try to get 30 minutes of exercise daily. Unfortunately, there are areas where one must watch their step as woods trails have become outdoor latrines! Especially impacted is the side trail on the way to the hot springs source and the Mount Street trail where it comes out at Lillooet at Rockwell Drive.

One can only hope that the public washrooms will be one of the first facilities to open once the officials relax the COVID-19 restrictions. The contamination risk caused by countless piles of human excrement on our trails may outweigh the wisdom of closed public toilets.

Respectfully,

Janne Perrin

Harrison Hot Springs

Agassiz Observer