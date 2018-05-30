Penticton Western News letters to the editor.

Letter: Harbinson is a great coach

Very happy for the Penticton Vees and their coach

Very happy to have Fred Harbinson sign on for another five years.

He is a fantastic coach and the Penticton Vees are lucky to have him.

Andrea Friess

Penticton

LETTER: Thank you from ORCA for Mother's Day run
The Editor's Desk: Theories before facts

