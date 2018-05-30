Letter: Harbinson is a great coach

Very happy to have Fred Harbinson sign on for another five years.
He is a fantastic coach and the Penticton Vees are lucky to have him.
Andrea Friess
Penticton
It is time for B.C. citizens to stop the spreading of fairy dust and to return to the 21st century
Editor: I just heard on the news that the European Union has banned all pesticides that are harmful to honey bees and wild bees.
See the little photo at the top of this column? That woman, apparently, will be part of a major target demographic when recreational cannabis is legalized in Canada this summer.
Kelowna council says raises for council members will offset federal claw-back of tax-free allowance