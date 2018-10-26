Letter: Happy with new mayor but voter turnout was dismal

Editor: My husband and I wanted to write in and congratulate Val van den Broek on her win as mayor of Langley City.

Editor: My husband and I wanted to write in and congratulate Val van den Broek on her win as mayor of Langley City.

Val had come around to introduce herself in our neighborhood. While I was not home, my husband was and had a very nice conversation with Val.

We did want to add that we were a little shocked with the voter turnout. Not even 30 per cent of registered voters voted.

What is that teaching the next generation of up and comers who will be eligible to vote?

I run a licensed daycare here in Langley City and two of my elementary school kids were explaining to me how they hold a mock vote at school and how they were so excited to be a part of it.

So many people grumble and complain about politics but those people are probably the majority of the ones not voting. So maybe next time get out there and vote, since your vote certainly counts.

And congrats again, Val van den Broek, on your win.

We look forward to having you as our mayor for the next four years.

Chandra and Jim Surinak,

Langley City