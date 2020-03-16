LETTER: Handling of virus angers Aldergrove man

Dear Editor,

This virus makes me angry.

More specifically, the handling of this virus makes me very angry.

The first myth that angers me is that the COVID-19 virus kills people. As I write this, some 57 people have died in the U.S., after about 3,000 people have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. That means that more than 98 per cent of those who are confirmed (and who knows how many had it and just thought it was the regular winter flu?) to have had it recover. [Even including countries with poor or almost non-existent health care systems the death rate is less than 3.75 per cent.]

At the same time, we are told that all of the 57 people who died had an “underlying condition.”

Therefore, by all logic, it wasn’t the virus that killed them, it was their “underlying condition” that did.

The way this is being handled, what we are seeing is as if a drunk driver gets into a fatal car accident, the headline the next day in the papers or on TV would be, “Automobile momentum kills drivers.”

Then the article goes on to insist that we must stop all movement of cars because their momentum kills people, completely forgetting that the overwhelming majority of sober drivers handle automobile momentum just fine.

But then, why should we be surprised at how this is handled by the left (whipped up by their sympathetic press), when they constantly scream that we must take guns away from the millions of good people who never use them illicitly because relatively few evil people use them to kill people?

So, now they are whipping up that we need to blow up the stock market, put millions of people out of work, disrupt thousands of people’s travel plans, and who knows what else for a “crisis” that does not exist.

Since those who have died are only those people with “underlying conditions,” generally found in the elderly, society would be far better served by isolating those relatively few susceptible people and trying to protect them.

When the person with emphysema contracts COVID-19 and dies, it isn’t the virus that killed him, it is the years of smoking that did.

We need to stop disrupting the lives of millions of healthy people; we need to concentrate our efforts on isolating those who have such underlying conditions to save their lives.

Paul M. Bowman, Aldergrove

