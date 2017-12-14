LETTER: gun controls save lives

Why, just across the border in the Land of the Maple Leaf, are there so many fewer gun deaths?

Editor,

Tougher gun laws are not the answer!

Well, you heard it from Donald Trump, so it must be true.

One wonders would a .50 cal machine gun have done if mounted on the altar of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas? A .30 cal would do in a pinch but the heavier the firepower, the better.

Of course, a great spray of bullets could well have wiped out a lot more parishioners of First Baptist, but what’s a little collateral damage in defence of freedom and the American way?

As the NRA (plus some of the gun goons here in Canada) says, “Guns don’t kill – people kill.”

History is littered with the corpses of empires whose leaders refused to see the obvious – countries that pretended all was well just, as in the case of the United States of America and its death by firearms epidemic.

No, says Donald Trump and the NRA, you can’t stop Americans from buying firearms and ammunition from the local drugstore.

This all begs the question. Why, just across the border in the Land of the Maple Leaf, are there so many fewer gun deaths in proportion to the population than south of the border?

One has to remember that in Canada there are those who would love to have Donald Trump take on gun ownership. Just recently a gang of about 25,000 Canadians petitioned the government to allow them to use AR-15 assault rifles for hunting.

A .50 cal machine gun would blow those moose away in a big hurry! But Donald Trump says it so, and it must be true.

Dennis Peacock

Clearwater