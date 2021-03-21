LETTER: Guest column on India’s farm bills was informative

The Editor,
Re: “Why Canadians should care about India’s farm bills,” the Now-Leader, March 11.
Please pass along my thanks to your guest columnist Harjote Sumbal for his well-crafted and informative article.
I see he is a second-year law student. His logical and erudite explanation of the issues behind the farmworker protests suggest he has a promising career ahead of him as a politician once he completes his law studies.
I look forward to seeing his name on a ballot here in Surrey a few years down the road.
Terry Lawrence, Surrey
