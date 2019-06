Is a facility for health and wellness, both physical and social, not as important as green space?

If green space was important in 2016, why did council allow plans for a new Crystal Pool in Central Park?

Why was there a two and a half years delay in the pressure tactics to scrap the Central Park location?

Pauline McCullagh

Victoria