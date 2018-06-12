LETTER: Green energy evolution moving quietly

The Clean, Green Energy Symposium was held in Parksville recently and had some invigorating speakers about the green energy evolution that is moving quietly into our future.

Solar energy installers and other green energy businesses had offers for those who visited their displays. And, the children in all of us enjoyed the “Here’s how it works” solar demo out in the sun that made energy all day and gave it back in lights and radio programs.

Thanks to the sponsors that supported this public information day: Hakai Energy Solutions from Cumberland and the Courtenay-Alberni Green Party of Canada.

Watch for the new solar arrays popping up in the neighbourhood after this encouragement to make the investment in a renewable energy source for hydro needs. Watch the owners of these arrays leap for joy at low BC Hydro bills. And, look forward to another green energy symposium in your neighbourhood.

Sunshine Goldsberry

Coombs