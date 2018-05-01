Letter: Great cities welcome not judge, all people

I moved to Parksville a year ago from a large city where homelessness was prevalent. The difference being, in that city there was always a place for men, women, teens or family to go for refuge - a roof over their head, a warm meal and resources to help them take the next step into supportive housing.

That’s not the case here. People who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of it, have limited options.

The Corfield project is a sound one. And it is not a shelter, despite the deliberate misinformation campaign that is only helping to fuel public fear and divisiveness.

Supportive housing offers an important first step for people, many of whom just want a better life for themselves.

Yes, this complex may house a few who are struggling with addiction. And yes, there may also be some with mental health challenges. But most people who need supportive housing are those who can no longer afford the high cost of rent in our area — sadly, many of these are elderly women.

People who live in poverty or who find themselves homeless, arrived at this point in their lives for a variety of reasons.

Who are we to judge?

There are opponents to this project that believe it will somehow hurt economic growth and tourism.

I say the opposite is true. Great cities are those that embrace diversity and welcome all people in their community, no matter their background or differences.

Great cities are those that don’t judge people by their circumstances and ensure there is a caring safety net for all those in need.

That’s what make a city great to live, work and play in. And that ‘s what will attract economic growth and ensure a thriving community. That’ s the city I want to live in.

Gloria Stewart

Parksville