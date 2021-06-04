LETTER: Gratitude for Kootenay Lake Hospital

I recently had an emergency and it was a three-day stay at the Nelson hospital and I must say that the entire crew of ambulances paramedics, hospital doctors, my family doctor as well as the nurses, aides did show their professionalism and how they all worked together.

Would not be right to just name just one person as all desire the same spotlight.

The hospital food was very good. Even though I was sick, I still had a good appetite and no food was wasted. My compliments to the chef and the entire food crew.

Thank you all for the fantastic service you all provided to me and your other patients.

May God bless you all.

Gene Mauriello

Nelson

