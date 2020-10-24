Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Grateful for wallet’s return
To the kind person who found my wallet and handed it in to the Beacon Avenue Post Office on Oct. 16: Thank you so very much! I really appreciate your honesty and help. A very kind post office lady delivered the wallet to my house. Thank you both.
Celia Crawford
Sidney
