Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Grateful for wallet’s return

To the kind person who found my wallet and handed it in to the Beacon Avenue Post Office on Oct. 16: Thank you so very much! I really appreciate your honesty and help. A very kind post office lady delivered the wallet to my house. Thank you both.

To the kind person who found my wallet and handed it in to the Beacon Avenue Post Office on Oct. 16: Thank you so very much! I really appreciate your honesty and help. A very kind post office lady delivered the wallet to my house. Thank you both.

Celia Crawford

Sidney

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
LETTER: Homeless can’t be blamed for inadequate support for seniors
Next story
LETTER: Trump in Canada?

Just Posted

Most Read