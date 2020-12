My grandson died of a fentonal overdose just over a month ago. The first resplonders and the police were very respectful and caring (my grandson was a visible minority).

Every time I hear of a large drug bust I am grateful to the undercover officers who risk their lives to prevent more overdose deaths. I know police have come under a lot of criticism lately so I wanted to publically acknowledge my gratitude.

Dave Connell

Saanich

Goldstream News Gazette