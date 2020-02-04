LETTER: Grateful for lift around Langley’s flood water

Dear Editor,
I want to express my thanks from getting a ride through flooded roads on Saturday.
My weekly leisure ride had me bike along Allard Crescent and then head west along 102B Avenue.
102B Avenue was flooded and I was not prepared to go through water that deep.
So, I figured on taking a detour on 216th Street, but it was flooded, too.
I saw a man standing on the roadside and asked me if I could use a ride.
I accepted his offer and learned from him 216th Street was flooded out in two places.
After I got off and thanked him for the ride, he headed north on 216th Street, and I headed south and eventually made it across Golden Ears Bridge.
Vincent Lizee, Coquitlam
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
.
_________________________________
Is there more to this topic?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________