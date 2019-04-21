LETTER: Grateful for guardian angels

After Bible study a few week ago, I was challenged beyond belief. Little did I realize what would happen only 10 minutes from where I am staying in Winlaw. I hit an avalanche area dead on. I know I hit a log and a bunch of debris. I drove up a slight incline and rounded a corner — the sun was in my eyes and I couldn’t see. There was a mountain on one side and a river on the other.

Luckily, I made it out unscathed. I now know I have a guardian angel. Boy, do I need one!

That day it was two rough looking guys. Never judge a book by its cover. They gave me a ride home. I have to admit I was a little frightened when I saw them. (I forgot my son is rough looking too.) I was relieved when I saw two nice looking ladies in the cab with them. They live in the New Denver area.

We had just discussed in Bible study at the Junction Church in South Slocan that your higher power will protect you. Thank goodness it did that day. I’m a fatalist.

If it is your time to go, you’ll go. It wasn’t my time. The good Lord isn’t ready for me yet. I wonder will he/she ever be?

Luckily, the tires were okay. I only bent two rims. It was easily fixable. It could have been so much worse if wasn’t for my two new nice guardian angels.

Botella (Bo) Rudolph

Winlaw