Letter: Good things to ponder thanks to Bill

To the editor:

After seeing in the news and in the paper the beaver with arrows protruding from it, I have a very opposite story to tell.

The other day a friend of ours told us this: He was out for a walk and saw a group of people gathered around something on the ground.

On coming up to them he saw a baby squirrel. So he joined them in their interest and bent down and picked it up. It ran up his arm, onto his shoulder.

He then took it and went into the bush and put it down. To his surprise it came out and up to him again.

He took it to the SPCA and they told him they don’t take wild animals.

They said the closest place was in Kamloops. He said OK, you let me know. In a day or two they called and said it could go there.

He said, “fine, I’m not busy, I’ll take it there.”

So if you want something positive to think about, think on this, there are good things that happen out there, we just don’t always hear about them. Way to go, Bill.

Ken Thompson,

Kelowna