I would like to thank two kind ladies who stopped their car to pick me up after a fall on the ice at the corner of Alberni Highway and Jensen Thursday (Dec. 21).

I would like to thank two kind ladies who stopped their car to pick me up after a fall on the ice at the corner of Alberni Highway and Jensen Thursday (Dec. 21).

Also, the two fabulous firemen and the lady working in their office, who all cared for me until I was able to go home. And she kindly drove me there. Wonderful, wonderful people; I am so thankful to you all.

Pearl Harper

Parksville