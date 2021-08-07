LETTER: Good Samaritans aid senior after stumble at Langley recycling centre

A Murrayville man wants man and woman to know how much their help meant

Dear Editor,

I am writing to the two Good Samaritans who kindly came to my aid on Thursday, July 22 at the Murrayville Recycling Depot.

While attempting to wheel my cart, I tripped over a broken piece of concrete curbing and fell onto my right side. As an 80-year-old who weighs more than I should, I could not get myself up even with my wife’s help.

That is when a man and a woman came to my rescue.

They helped me to my car, sat me up and bandaged my bleeding knee. Thank you both for taking the time to help.

I don’t know your names, but I hope you see this and know that the world is a better place because of people like you.

John Miller, Murrayville

