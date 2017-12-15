Letter: Good neighbour nominees

City of Penticton’s Good Neighbour Bylaw 2012-5030 states: Whereas the Council for the City of Penticton desires to protect Quality of Life for its citizens, and endeavors to promote civic responsibility, and further, strives to encourage good relationships between neighbours.

The bylaw goes on to lay out its expectations of residents, visitors, property owners and businesses operating within our city boundaries on the subjects of Street Nuisances, Noise Regulation and Property Maintenance.

As 2017 draws to a close, and in the spirit giving (credit where credit is due), I would like to nominate the following for consideration for Good Neighbour of the Year accolades for clear demonstration of civic responsibility and protecting the quality of life of Pentictonites:

Peters Brothers Construction Ltd. for their exemplary ongoing commitment to the Penticton Vees, the Penticton Peach Festival, the South Okanagan Similikameen Medical Foundation, the Herald’s Be an Angel campaign … and likely many others.

Valley First Credit Union for their ongoing commitment to Okanagan food bank clients through the Feed the Valley initiative, employee community involvement through their Make a Difference Days and to the Herald’s Be an Angel campaign.

Good Samaritan Society’s Village by the Station for their unique community which offers Penticton seniors multiple levels of support and the opportunity to age in place, their contributions to the Incredible Edible Penticton community garden, and for ensuring their city sidewalks are always clear of snow and ice each and every winter.

Perhaps if Ebenezer Scrooge were to make a Christmas Eve visit this year upon the management at HNZ Topflight (Canadian Helicopters) they, too, might abandon their seemingly endless aerial helicopter assault on the 34,000-plus citizens of Pentiction and the Penticton Indian Band lands — and begin to emulate the likes of Peters Brothers Construction, Valley First and Village by the Station. Now that would be a Christmas gift to last the whole year through!

Peace on earth and goodwill to all.

Patrick Gayler

Penticton