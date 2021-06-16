letters

Letter: Good letter on Duncan Manor

I urge the planners, BC Housing and funding agencies to take her message very seriously

Michelle, thank you for your cogent, detailed and timely letter re the “new” Duncan Manor. Well done. If they have not already done so, I urge the planners, BC Housing and funding agencies to take her message very seriously. She raises some excellent points.

Susan Menzies

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen

