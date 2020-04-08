LETTER: Good decision, bad communication on fishing regulation changes

I am very disappointed with the poor and late communication of the B.C. freshwater fisheries regulation change by the Province of B.C. The regulatory change was communicated by posters at certain locations and on the website the night before the change took effect.

We fishermen understand there are too few kokanee and of course the reality of the pandemic. But given the that the decision is obvious, why did it take till the last minutes for it to be communicated?

In 2019, a decision to change was made March 19 which was still too short a notice period for some. That change allowed some fishing in April so the change could become well known in the local fishing community.

This year no fishing is allowed at all. Good decision, very poor, too localized communication. Someone needs to be held accountable. I call for and expect an explanation for this beaucratic screwup by the ministry to be given to the public as soon as possible.

Brad Howard

Nelson

Nelson Star