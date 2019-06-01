LETTER: Good cause, but not for Sinixt

Re: “Burlesque fundraiser to benefit Sinixt Nation,” May 23

This headline is misleading and confusing. “Sinixt Nation” means something specific in this community. For decades now, it has referred to the autonomous Sinixt who, appointed by their elders, came to the northern portion of their tum xula7xw (homeland) to protect the burial sites of their ancestors and re-establish Sinixt presence in the Canadian portion of their territory (see sinixtnation.org). For clarification, the autonomous Sinixt who have been working here for 30 years are not involved in this event and will not benefit from it.

Reading to the end of the article, I discovered the proceeds of this interesting event actually go to the Salish School of Spokane. As far as I know (from their website and brochures), the Salish School does not even teach the Sinixt dialect. I would suggest that though the proceeds of this event may be going to a good cause, the Sinixt Nation will not necessarily benefit. Furthermore, Sinixt do not need “salvation” as proposed in the article, but justice.

K.L. Kivi

New Denver