At the top of Alexa Drive on Thursday morning, I discovered a dead cat lying on the ground.

The driver knows they did it, yet didn’t stop. That is someone’s family pet and you just left it there. How sad.

That road is not a race track. I’ve been on it many times. Slow down. My goodness, people, slow down.

I am an animal lover and I feel for the family in their loss.

N. Smith