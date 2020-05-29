LETTER: Glad voters didn’t pick Mowatt

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[Re: Former mayoralty candidate questions government actions around COVID, May 28, The News online]

It seems Maple Ridge dodged a bullet in 2014 by not electing Graham Mowatt!

Kevin Mooney, Maple Ridge

