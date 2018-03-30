Letter: Giving up on finding parking

I am hoping for some action on a problem trying to find parking spaces at the convention centre.

My wife and I tried to find parking at three events in the convention centre over this past winter and had to give up on each occasion. As seniors, we were not willing to park further afield and leave our car in an area where it could be subject to ticketing, tow-away or vandalism.

This is three events where the attendance was affected by the City of Penticton neglecting to exercise its mandate to limit the casino parking to only those spaces paid for by the casino. Having decided to approve the casino location, the present city council should be expected to ensure that parking is fairly allocated, particularly when special events are taking place. Such allocations should not be at further expense to city taxpayers.

John McLeod

Penticton