Letter: Giving power back to voters

â€‹Natural gas coaxed out of the ground with enough fossil fuel power assist to engineer earthquakes, is a fossil fuel retirement party. So it is, that the 'first past the post' voting fiasco, should be a retirement party finally.

It’s both unbelievable and despicable that the big boys of sunset business insist on inflicting the world and the people with an end to quality of life, via the self-serving search for the same greed themselves suffer. They intervened on the best in the world democracy. Our country is both young and vulnerable. We watched wealth and greed engineer political advice on that subject.

Shall we forfeit quality of life for greed?

Not!

Remember the old, and the modern fact that a rotten apple ruins a whole barrel full? That one rotten apple did a lot of damage, just as a few rich “apples” do in our world today.

Yes, I’m talking about the power in the hands of you.

Only a proportional representation (PR) system of democracy will give us the protection we need. Yes, protect our water, our land, our health, our jobs, and etcetera; but for goodness sake; protect our democracy first. Be the boss over the dollar. Preserve that quality of life, so that we can build a stable economy; not one that relies on a few unethical ideals. It would be a renewable/sustainable economy; comes with jobs.

This is totally nothing personal, but those speaking against a Canadian PR system are narrow.

What stops them from realizing clearly what democracy is? I appeal to everyone to consider seriously, what this discussion really is all about.

PR is not perhaps the answer to all, but it’s as good as gets in my mind presently. It is certain to contain an improvement over our historical unfair and crippled political practice.

David R Derbowka