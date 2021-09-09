Letter: Get a vaccination

Get a vaccination

I think there are hundreds of people like us who choose to obey the rules to save our lives and those lives of others. However, since there are so many idiots out there who can’t be bothered or are just plain rule-breakers, we feel that there might be some riots and bloodshed yet to come!

That scumbag in the Dairy Queen who urinated all over the floor because he was asked to wear a mask should be thrown in jail and the key mysteriously lost! I hate to get militant but enough is enough! I’d really like this pandemic to be over before I age out of this world and these [people] are making it very tough!

For heaven’s sake, get a vaccination!

Pete and Pat McGregor

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen