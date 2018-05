I predict the next big hike will occur on Thursday or Friday of this week

I see that gas prices have dropped two cents and I am willing to bet millions that this is a precursor to another 10 cent hike.

I predict the next big hike will occur on Thursday or Friday of this week, just before the Mother’s Day weekend, or the Thursday or Friday immediately before the May long weekend. If my prediction is correct, that is proof enough for me of collusion.

Mark Billesberger

Penticton