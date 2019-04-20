LETTER: Garbage truck was in the shop

Re: “Inefficient garbage collection benefits only animals,” Letters, April 11
Just some clarification on this complaint/letter to the editor. Our large garbage truck (which has two compartments and utilizes two employees for both garbage and recycling: a driver and a swamper) was in the shop for unplanned transmission repair, and this required us to use two alternate smaller trucks and four employees, for a short period of time as a workaround.
Chris Gainham
Manager of Municipal Services
City of Nelson