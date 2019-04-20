LETTER: Garbage truck was in the shop

From Chris Gainham of the City of Nelson

Re: “Inefficient garbage collection benefits only animals,” Letters, April 11

Just some clarification on this complaint/letter to the editor. Our large garbage truck (which has two compartments and utilizes two employees for both garbage and recycling: a driver and a swamper) was in the shop for unplanned transmission repair, and this required us to use two alternate smaller trucks and four employees, for a short period of time as a workaround.

Chris Gainham

Manager of Municipal Services

City of Nelson

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Easter eggstravaganza in lakecity this weekend
Next story
Berry: Sayonara journalism, it’s been fun

Just Posted

Most Read