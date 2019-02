Full immersion art?

Perhaps the intertidal zone would be the ideal place for Victoria’s wayward statue of Sir John A. Macdonald. Depending on the level of the tide and the extent of immersion, everyone could select a time of day to appreciate Sir John A. in their own way.

Angus Matthews

Oak Bay