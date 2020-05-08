LETTER: Frontline workers deserve a medal

As soon as this COVID-19 emergency is over, I believe all the emergency responders, care givers, nurses, doctors, and all others who put their lives on the line to protect us, should be awarded a medal for their courage and sacrifice. It should be a special medal awarded by the Premier.

This is a historical event that should not be forgotten, and should be remembered for what it was: sheer bravery. I’m sure the establishment of financial income could be sought from the grateful public to cover this cost.

Paul Collins

Langford

Goldstream News Gazette