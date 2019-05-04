LETTER: Frogs’, birds’ warnings of impending wetness appreciated

Otter Co-op's produce section lets shoppers know when the veggies are about to be sprayed

Dear Editor,

Open letter to Otter Co-op:

Thanks for the warnings, Otter Co-op. It’s such a simple solution to a long-time problem.

This might help everyone’s future produce shopping experience everywhere.

A week ago in another local grocery store, as I reached way in the back of the case for a good-looking piece of produce, the spray came on and my arm was soaked – again. How annoying!

Yesterday at my local Otter Co-op store on 248th St., I realized that, ever since their renovation, that is a thing of the past.

So what do birds singing, frogs croaking, or the tune of “Singing in the Rain” have in common?

Those are the ingenious, non-irritating, melodic sounds of the Otter Co-op’s warning system that the produce sprayer is turning on, and continues while it is running.

Whoever suggested that one deserves a raise and a bonus.

So the next time you are in Otter Co-op’s produce section and you hear birds, frogs, or “Singing in the Rain,” step back, enjoy the sounds, and don’t get wet.

It sure put a smile on my face and made my day.

Diane Brown, Langley