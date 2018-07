A Langley Advance reader calls statements from the mayor into question.

Dear Editor,

I find the ‘true-isms’ offered by our mayor, Happy Jack Froese (Frost), kind of interesting [Langley officials want permanent solution to homelessness, July 12, Langley Advance]

I wasn’t aware that he had a degree in psychology. Quote “A lot of them find it’s okay to be outside.”

What recent poll is he referring to, or is it just his unfailing, gut-felt wisdom we are to accept?

Also, his term “a lot of them,” is degrading in my opinion.

Gordie Wiens, Langley