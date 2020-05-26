LETTER: Friend claims dog training disruptive to ailing Pitt Meadows neighbour

Concern expressed with only 30 metres distance between a home and a proposed training facility

Dear Editor,

There is so much more to this story.

A family home is 30 metres from the facility.

The bylaws officer had already been called because of the noise.

Large dogs barking incessantly for hours does not make for good neighbours.

The family was not consulted, although the city says bylaw officers left a notice last year for their input. The family did not receive it, and if they had, would have given extremely negative feedback.

What happened to the notice? Was it delivered? Why didn’t they follow up with the people who live only 30 metres away?

Anyone with a brain would complain about having barking dogs, fireworks and whip-cracking happening next door 11 hours a day, six days a week!

Add to that a 30-year-old with terminal cancer living in the house and you know they would send in negative feedback given the chance.

More than two things are not right with this picture.

Ann Berry, who wrote the report for council and recommended a licence be given, could not have known that these two properties 18423 and 18241 are actually only 30 metres apart. And the homeowners hadn’t made any comment about the noise? That just doesn’t make any sense. Surely someone must have wondered why the owners hadn’t said something?

The traffic and dog noise and the dust means they won’t be able to open windows in the summer or sit outside.

A notice like that, which would change your whole life, should not be put in a mailbox it should be hand delivered and a followup phone call made. There aren’t more than a half dozen houses anywhere in the vicinity of Green Road and this house is next door.

The homeowners are so distraught over this.

Council decides today (Tuesday, May 26).

Can we sway them to refuse the licence? Or even delay a decision. There is so much more to this. That licence cannot be granted.

Any help would be much appreciated – the situation is absolutely horrible.

Pamela King-Wilson, Surrey (long time friend of the family)

