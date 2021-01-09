LETTER: Fraser Valley churches should ‘stop whining, pay the fines’

Editor:

Several Fraser Valley churches have been fined for defying the ban on in-person worship.

Their pastors should read St. Paul’s letter to the Romans Chapter 13. He requires the faithful to submit to civic authorities because they are empowered by God, and defying them is resisting a divine institution. St. Paul goes on to say that those who resist have only themselves to blame if they are punished.

I think the pastors should stop whining, pay the fines and not break the law in future.

Instead, lawyers advise them to submit it to our courts as a constitutional issue. That will take years to resolve and cost many more times the small fines they have been ordered to pay. Does that make sense to the pastors or anyone else?

H. Schmid

Hope Standard