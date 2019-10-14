LETTER: Fort Langley festival reminds us to be thankful

Heartfelt thanks go out to event organizers

Dear Editor,

Absolutely awesome Cranberry Festival 2019!

Thank you one and all for a wonderful Job – Meghan Neufeld , Joel Neufeld, and Sandy Dunkley.

Smiling faces everywhere I went, from one end of Fort Langley to the other.

Every year is so exciting, so much to be thankful for.

Shirley Sawatsky,

Langley Township

