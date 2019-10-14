LETTER: Fort Langley festival reminds us to be thankful

Dear Editor,
Absolutely awesome Cranberry Festival 2019!
Thank you one and all for a wonderful Job – Meghan Neufeld , Joel Neufeld, and Sandy Dunkley.
Smiling faces everywhere I went, from one end of Fort Langley to the other.
Every year is so exciting, so much to be thankful for.
OTHER RECENT LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Aldergrove voter critical of polling sites in upcoming election
.
Shirley Sawatsky,
Langley Township
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________