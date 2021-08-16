LETTER: Fort Langley docks off limits to public

Dear Editor,
I would like to bring up the issue of public facilities being used by private organizations, while the general public tax payers in Township of Langley (TOL) are excluded.
I recently tried to access the public dock in Fort Langley, which has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
However, I have noticed that this dock is being used by members of the local canoe club, while the general public is not allowed access.
Either COVID-19 restrictions apply to all or none.
I have contacted the TOL for a explanation on this issue.
However, I am being told that this has been issued under some emergency powers act.
I was also told that this facility may not be available to the general public until B.C. moves to Phase 4 COVID opening, which could be September or later.
As we enter another heat wave this week, I would ask the TOL council to open this up to the general public as means to help people stay cool.
Lou Fasullo, Fort Langley
.
• UNRELATED: Rebuilding underway on Fraser River viewing platform
• LETTER: Long-time Langley resident dismayed by tree protection bylaw
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.