LETTER – Former Comox councillor has a hard time believing allegations against town employees

Dear editor,

I have been following and involved in the workings of the Town of Comox since 1992. I have participated in every election as a candidate since 1996. I was honoured to have served as a councillor from 1998 until 2005, and served on many boards and committees.

Throughout this entire time, I went out of my way to get to know the people who worked for the citizens of Comox. When on council I took pride in the fact that I knew every staff member, from senior staff to casual summer helpers, by name. Since leaving council I continue to keep in touch with as many of them as possible. On my daily walks I see a lot of them going about their tasks. All of these people are dedicated, hardworking, industrious, and have the best interest of the town at heart. I have always been treated with nothing but courtesy and respect by those that I interact with. Town workers always manage to greet the public with a warm word and still do their jobs to a high standard. Our streets, greenery and infrastructure are on a par with most other communities, and those workers should be acknowledged for their dedication.

It is distressing to see allegations made against people who go out of their way to be helpful to our town. I find it hard to believe that anyone that I have met, who works for the town, would do something untoward. I realize that in this day and age all incidents deserve a thorough investigation and that the evidence will identify what took place and resolve outstanding issues. Something may have taken place and gotten out of proportion.

We can only hope that a suitable solution is found. If anyone has concerns over the behaviour of town workers, rest assured that there is nothing to worry about, we are in good hands.

I have a feeling that there is a possibility that other issues surrounding human resources may have a bearing on this more recent situation. I am glad that an investigation is underway and hope that it covers all aspects of the relationship between all levels of staff and council.

DW (Don) Davis,

Comox