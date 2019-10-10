LETTER – Former Comox councillor has a hard time believing allegations against town employees

Dear editor,
I have been following and involved in the workings of the Town of Comox since 1992. I have participated in every election as a candidate since 1996. I was honoured to have served as a councillor from 1998 until 2005, and served on many boards and committees.
Throughout this entire time, I went out of my way to get to know the people who worked for the citizens of Comox. When on council I took pride in the fact that I knew every staff member, from senior staff to casual summer helpers, by name. Since leaving council I continue to keep in touch with as many of them as possible. All of these people are dedicated, hardworking, industrious, and have the best interest of the town at heart. I have always been treated with nothing but courtesy and respect by those that I interact with. Town workers always manage to greet the public with a warm word and still do their jobs to a high standard.
It is distressing to see allegations made against people who go out of their way to be helpful to our town. I find it hard to believe that anyone that I have met, who works for the town, would do something untoward. I realize that in this day and age all incidents deserve a thorough investigation and that the evidence will identify what took place and resolve outstanding issues. Something may have taken place and gotten out of proportion.
We can only hope that a suitable solution is found. If anyone has concerns over the behaviour of town workers, rest assured that there is nothing to worry about, we are in good hands.
I have a feeling that there is a possibility that other issues surrounding human resources may have a bearing on this more recent situation. I am glad that an investigation is underway and hope that it covers all aspects of the relationship between all levels of staff and council.
DW (Don) Davis,
Comox