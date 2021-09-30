Letter: For balance, perhaps invite Wilderness Committee next

Muir appeared at the request of Coun. Tek Manhas

For balance, perhaps invite Wilderness Committee next

Dear mayor and council:

I am shocked, insulted and appalled our councillors allowed a recent presentation by Stewart Muir of the pro-business organization Resource Works.

That presentation was sadly allowed despite council still struggling to start our long-promised public consultations about our municipal forest reserve’s future.

Muir appeared at the request of Coun. Tek Manhas to ensure council and the public are presented a balanced approach toward forestry, according to the Sept. 16, 2021 Citizen newspaper.

Manhas invited Muir because Manhas apparently believes council is receiving too much anti-logging opinion from the public — and council’s invited forest-review agents from UBC — concerned about preserving our precious reserve and Six Mountains.

North Cowichanians own those forest lands, not Manhas nor Resource Works.

In fairness, Resource Works should have presented its views during a public forest-reserve consultation meeting — not as a guest arranged by Coun. Manhas.

What other special guests will council allow to weigh in on this vital community-forest issue?

If Coun. Manhas wants so much balance in our forestry talks, perhaps he should now invite folks from the Western Canada Wilderness Committee, Suzuki Foundation, Greenpeace, or the Sierra Club to address council about our reserve’s crucial future.

Peter W. Rusland

North Cowichan

