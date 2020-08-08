LETTER: Food trucks a challenge for social distancing

Hats off to Langford council for hiring additional bylaw officers to ensure Langford residents and visitors are practicing social distancing and staying in small groups.

Their action is in direct contrast to Colwood council who promotes crowd gatherings and lack of social distancing by encouraging the public to support the food trucks parked on Ocean Boulevard (Lagoon). I am not sure if Dr. Bonnie Henry would agree with Colwood council’s lack of consideration for promoting public safety during the COVID 19 pandemic.

M. Eastman

Colwood

