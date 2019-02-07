LETTER – Follow Europe’s lead in textile recycling

Dear editor,

It is apparent that recycle clothing bins in their current form have proven to be problematic. Today, Jan. 27, Global News reported that UBC is seeking funds to develop a solution to this problem. Designing a better bin is not rocket science. In fact, it requires little more than a simple internet search. Canada is not unique when it comes to recycling textiles.

Having lived in Europe for many years I have seen many examples that meet all of the sought after and necessary safety requirements. For a good example of what works see:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Textile_recycling

Such bins could be copied here in Canada or simply purchased from the current manufacturer. It is not necessary to redesign a used textile bin. If they need to be uniquely Canadian, build them in the shape of a beaver.

Why is it that the Canadian approach to ‘innovation’, when public funds are involved, is to reinvent the wheel at an exorbitant and unnecessary cost, mostly to tax payers? For the ultimate example, consider Phoenix, the payroll processing system for Canadian federal government employees, which has cost the Canadian taxpayer in excess of $1 billion to date and could require $500 million a year until it is in an operational state. True to form, rather than look at the failure of the same system in Australia, here in Canada we go blindly ahead with a proven failure. Taxpayer ‘deepen your pockets’! How much will it cost to develop a safe recycle bin? How much does it need to cost?

Perhaps it is time our politicians opened their eyes on the luxury excursions to wider parts of the world, and that the science office of UBC develop an understanding of the concept of a literature search. Perhaps it is time the Canadian people also considered the French option of a Yellow Vest movement.

Dr. Dennis Bray,

Courtenay

