LETTER: Focus on facts, not fears

Re: Supportive housing project

For more than a decade now, Parksville has maintained a forward momentum to address the vulnerable and those at risk of homelessness in our community.

Four groups in particular find it a challenge to meet their housing needs: income-assistance recipients; low-income wage earners; retirees; and families with moderate income levels (City of Parksville OCP).

Over the years we have witnessed the development of this housing plan unfold in the PQB News and other media outlets.

A quick count finds 34 articles since 2013. There are 8,950 supportive housing projects in B.C., the task force and local professional stakeholders worked together to create a model to meet the needs of Parksville Qualicum Beach.

Our group, the Perfect Storm Group (PSG) whose mission is to increase capacity for primary health care in Parksville Qualicum Beach Community include volunteer representatives from two municipalities, the RDN, legislative assembly, Island Health, Oceanside Health Centre, Oceanside Division of Family Practice, physicians, residents’ associations and service clubs.

PSG wholeheartedly endorses the supportive housing project.

The cost to society of maintaining one homeless individual is approximately $53,000 annually, whereas a supported housing client’s costs drop below $37,000. This doesn’t include the human cost, if the community doesn’t complete the project.

Outcomes demonstrated from similar B.C. supportive housing projects clearly show that housing first — a proven model that focuses on providing stable housing for the homeless, coupled with supports and services – have repeatedly proven to reduce everything from healthcare costs to crime rates.

So why wouldn’t Parksville want it? With a home and supports, individuals have fewer interactions with first responders including police and paramedics, trips to hospitals, and incarcerations or court dates.

If we focus on the facts, not fears, this supportive housing project will save lives and give vulnerable community members a chance at stability.

Tom Davies

Chair, Perfect Storm Group