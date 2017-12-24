Letter: FlowRider study a bit much

To the editor:

City council strikes again. Last week they were paying consultants to study fire-fighter activity and downtown parking—and considering a tax increase.

This week they have really outdone themselves. Apparently the FlowRider machine at the H2O Centre will cost $200,000 to repair, which city council thinks is too much (based on what criteria they don’t really say). I go to H2O five times a week and I always see that thing busy.

Instead, they plan to spend $50,000 to study alternative uses for that same space. Incredible. Again, isn’t there someone already working for the city who can study this situation and make a recommendation? I promise, I would do it for half!

And then what? Spend another $250,000 ripping out the old machine and putting in something new that people may or may not want or use? Do they never get embarrassed by wasting our money this way?

Lloyd Vinish, Kelowna