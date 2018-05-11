Letter: Fletcher’s opinion piece too right to be right

Re: BC Views: Waiting for a secret referendum (Opinion, Oak Bay News, May 9)

I would greatly appreciate some balance on the editorial page. Tom Fletcher is entitled to his right wing opinion but your readers could periodically benefit from a more moderate and balanced writer.

For example, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 Fletcher writes that my Green MLA “throws tantrums” and the NDP is trying to “rewrite the Canadian constitution.” That is in his first two paragraphs.

An informed electorate needs informed writing not name calling or blatant untruths.

Eric Jones

Oak Bay

